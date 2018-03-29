More road work in Kelowna to extend city’s fibre optic network

Starting Tuesday work will be done on a section of Benvoulin Road

The City of Kelowna says starting Tuesday, April 3, motorists can expect minor delays on Benvoulin Road, KLO Road to north of Byrns Road, for conduit installation.

Construction will mainly be on the road shoulder, but the right lane heading south west will be closed during non-peak hours—9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During peak hours, traffic will be re-directed into the centre turn lane, which will accommodate two-lane traffic in both directions.

Pedestrians will still have full use of the sidewalk as the work zone will be outside the sidewalk areas.

The Benvoulin Road section involves the installation of 1.6 kilometres of conduit to house the city’s fibre optic communications network and is anticipated for completion on Friday, May 11. This section is one of five areas that make up the 2018 dark fibre conduit project being installed for a total budget of $1.14 million.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and commuters while construction work is underway.

Learn more about the City’s dark fibre network and how it’s working for Kelowna residents, visit kelowna.ca/darkfibre.

More road work in Kelowna to extend city's fibre optic network

