More routes added to Kelowna transit system for school year

Kelowna back to over 80 per cent average ridership compared to pre-pandemic

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

With the new school year just around the corner, B.C. Transit is boosting up the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

Effective Sept. 4, the system will move from summer service to fall service, meaning:

Additional trips on routes 1 Lakeshore, 6 Glenmore/UBCO Express, 8 University/College and 97 Okanagan;

Routes that serve schools K-12 will be adjusted to meet demands;

Reinstatement of service on routes 4 Pandosy/UBCO Express and 13 Quail Ridge.

More services may be added, depending on the ongoing labour shortage.

Kelowna ridership has recovered faster than the provincial average at over 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Across B.C., the average is approximately 75 per cent.

READ MORE: Nomination period nearing for Kelowna council candidates

READ MORE: Beautifying tent city: Resident providing fresh food through community garden

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCity of West Kelowna