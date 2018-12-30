More snow ahead for Kelowna

The sun will linger until Tuesday before disappearing behind the clouds for the week

Winter has made it’s presence known in Kelowna, but it looks like things will be warming up a little bit this week.

Sunday expect a mix of sun and snow with a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 1ºC and overnight temperatures of -7ºC.

The sun will linger for New Years Eve before disappearing for the rest of the week. Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of -2ºC and overnight the temperature will drop to -5ºC.

Tuesday will be cloudy at -1ºC and overnight will cool to -8ºC, Wednesday will be -3ºC and there will be periods of snow overnight that will continue through Thursday.

Friday temperatures will rise to 3ºC and maintain through Saturday.

