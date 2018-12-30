More snow ahead for Kelowna

Winter has made it’s presence known in Kelowna, but it looks like things will be warming up a little bit this week.
Sunday expect a mix of sun and snow with a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 1ºC and overnight temperatures of -7ºC.
The sun will linger for New Years Eve before disappearing for the rest of the week. Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of -2ºC and overnight the temperature will drop to -5ºC.
Tuesday will be cloudy at -1ºC and overnight will cool to -8ºC, Wednesday will be -3ºC and there will be periods of snow overnight that will continue through Thursday.
Friday temperatures will rise to 3ºC and maintain through Saturday.
