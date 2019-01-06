Big White Ski Resort has recieved four centimetres of fresh snow, bringing its total amount of fresh powder over the last seven days to 45 centimetres. —Image: Big White Ski Resort

More snow at Big White

Big White Ski Resort got 2 centimetres of snow overnight

Big White Ski Resort had two centimetres of fresh powder drop over night, bringing the mountain to a total of 21 centimetres over the past seven days.

Moderate winds and variable visibility awaits skiers and snowboarders as they ascend 14 open ski lifts to explore the 108 runs that are open.

Last minute reservations will be applicable for a 20 per cent discount until Jan. 10 when made through Central Reservations to stay on the mountain.

The new BeaverTails trailer at Gem Lake is open serving traditional, hand-stretched doughnuts rolled in sugar and cinnamon, hot dogs wrapped in doughnut pastry and classic poutine.

