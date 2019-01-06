More snow at Big White

Big White Ski Resort had two centimetres of fresh powder drop over night, bringing the mountain to a total of 21 centimetres over the past seven days.
Moderate winds and variable visibility awaits skiers and snowboarders as they ascend 14 open ski lifts to explore the 108 runs that are open.
Last minute reservations will be applicable for a 20 per cent discount until Jan. 10 when made through Central Reservations to stay on the mountain.
The new BeaverTails trailer at Gem Lake is open serving traditional, hand-stretched doughnuts rolled in sugar and cinnamon, hot dogs wrapped in doughnut pastry and classic poutine.
