More snow expected in Kelowna before warm-up next week

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected overnight

Kelowna is expected to return to warmer temperatures next week after a week-long freeze.

But a little more snow is expected before it gets there.

“That snow should start around midnight, plus or minus a couple of hours,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “We’ll probably get five to 10 centimetres — maybe 15 over the higher terrain.”

According to Lundquist, the snow is coming as the final phase of the warm-up, saying the incoming storm will bring enough moisture on the warm front to bring some snow.

“It’s just one more push to warm up,” he said. “All through next week, there may be periods where we get more snow, snow mixed with rain or wet snow but it’s going to be a much different pattern for next week.

“It’ll probably melt the roads out, too.”

Next week, Lundquist anticipates temperatures to hover around 1 C for the most part.

“We’re still in mid-Winter where we can get more snow and it can be slushy but it’s not the really cold snow we’ve had over the last while,” he said.

Lunquist said despite the warming temperatures, commuters should still be cautious.

“If we get snow on top of that slick ice, it’s hard to see and you might think you’re on a safe surface,” he said.

“It could be a real challenge for the next few days on the commute.”

