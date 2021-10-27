Zopkios Southbound. DriveBC.

More snow forecast for the Coquihalla

Environment Canada continues its special weather statement

A special weather statement remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday.

Snow will change to rain this afternoon with strong winds forecasted.

Drivers travelling on Highway 5 can expect 10 to 20 cm of snow this evening and overnight.

According to Environment Canada, an unstable westerly flow is responsible for the snow on the Coquihalla.

The snow will be mixed with rain near the summit, at times, and remain as rain over lower elevations of the route.

Motorists are reminded that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

