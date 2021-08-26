(FortisBC)

(FortisBC)

More than 1,000 homes without power in Kelowna

FortisBC estimates that power will be restored at 10 a.m.

A power outage on Thursday (Aug. 26) in the Lakeshore Road area is affecting 949 FortisBC customers.

The affected area stretches from Lake Avenue down Pandosy Street to Cedar Avenue and K.L.O. Road.

The cause of the outage is not yet known. FortisBC estimates that power will be restored at 10 a.m.

Another nearly 100 homes are in the dark in Rutland, south of Highway 33 to the east of Hollywood Road S.

Power should be back for that area by 12:30 p.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a dire condition’: Nurses facing burnout, high stress at Kelowna General Hospital

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FortisBCOkanagan

Previous story
1 person dead, another injured after partial building collapse in North Vancouver
Next story
UPDATED: Russia reports 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

Just Posted

Max Graham spent last season with the Everett Silvertips (WHL).
Young prospect returns to Okanagan for upcoming Kelowna Rockets season

Greg Balkwill with his family. (From left to right: Elli, Janelle, Katelyn and Greg Balkwill)
Kelowna resident leading the fight against incurable blood cancer

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)
VIDEO: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

A westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed due to the Mount Law wildfire burning near the Okanagan Connector. (Shanon Mellan/Facebook)
Mount Law wildfire grows to 930 hectares, burns near Okanagan Connector