UPDATE: FortisBC restores power in Kelowna

The outage is along Lakeshore Road

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the 1,686 FortisBC customers in the Lakeshore Road area.

—————-

ORIGINAL:

More than 1,600 people are without power in the Lakeshore Road area of Kelowna.

The outage occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday and affects 1,686 FortisBC customers.

Power is out along Lakeshore from Beachard Road, to Crighton Road and over to Gordon Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, however, temperatures are pushing past 36 C which is putting a record-breaking demand on electricity.

FortisBC is aware of the outage and is prepping to repair it.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

READ MORE: Extremely extreme:’ High temps push western wildfire risk into uncharted territory

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.