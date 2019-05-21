More than 200 Okanagan kids set to take to the skies

The annual COPA for Kids event will take place at the Kelowna airport on June 15

More than 200 Okanagan kids will take to the skies on June 15 at the Kelowna Flying Club as part of the annual Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) Junior Aviator Program.

Kids ages eight to 17 will start the Saturday event with a short ground school where they will learn about aviation and flying.

Volunteer COPA pilots will demonstrate a pre-flight walk around and brief the young flight enthusiasts on safety.

Using their own private aircrafts, the COPA pilots will then cruise over the valley with the kids, allowing them to experience takeoff, landing and shut down.

There will also be aviation-related exhibits, displays and activities put on by Medevac, Search and Rescue, the RCMP, Air Cadets, and more.

The club, which is located at the Kelowna International Airport, has been organizing the event for over 20 years and has provided flights for thousands of local youth interested in aviation.

