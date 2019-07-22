More than 2,000 dogs might not be licensed in the RDCO

The RDCO is under going a dog license audit

Reminder to license your dogs in the RDCO

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is asking ‘where my dogs at?’

There are about 2,968 so-called missing dogs in the Central Okanagan, pups who were licensed in 2018 but not in 2019.

Unlicensed canines in the Regional District will not be tolerated and owners will be fined $300, according to communications officer Bruce Smith.

“Bylaw enforcement staff will begin contacting owners to determine the status of the dog so that we can update our records. In the past, we’ve found about half the owners no longer have their dog: it may have died or the owner moved out of the region and didn’t let the Regional District know,” he said. “Others still have their dog(s) and forgot to renew their license, even after a license renewal notice was mailed or emailed. That impacts all taxpayers as license fees contribute to the cost of providing dog control services throughout the Central Okanagan.”

Smith said there has been a turnaround in licensing pooches in the past years.

“About 30 per cent of the dogs that come into the pound are unlicensed. Prior to encouraging and supporting Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan, that figure was 75 per cent,” he said.

There are approximately 20,000 licensed dogs in the Central Okanagan.

Licenses can be conveniently purchased, renewed or accounts maintained online or:

By using the My Dog Matters App (RDCO Dog App)

Regional District office (1450 KLO Road, Kelowna)

At the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place, Kelowna)

Each municipal government office and at the Kelowna branch of the SPCA (3785 Casorso Road)

North Westside residents may also purchase a license when staff is available at the main fire hall (514 Udell Road) in Killiney Beach.

