More than 2,100 Lake Country residents without power

A power outage is causing troubles in Lake Country on Thursday morning (April 20).

Since approximately 7:13 a.m., 2,193 BC Hydro customers have been without power, covering the majority of Lake Country. The outage runs from just below The Lakes community down to Ellison Lake and from between Okanagan Centre Road West and Tyndall Road to east up Beaver Lake Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

BC Hydro has assigned a crew. They are on their way and expected to arrive at 8:25 a.m.

More to come.

