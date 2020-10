It’s unclear when power will be restored

More than 2,600 FortisBC customers are in the dark, Monday afternoon.

The power outage occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Rutland area.

The cause of the outage is unknown, although FortisBC is stating crews are attending the scene to restore power.

It’s unclear when the power will be turned back on.

The the area from Ellison to McCurdy Road is affected by the outage.

