RCMP said 28 people were on the Humboldt Broncos bus. Fourteen people have died with others facing various injuries. (@rjpatter/Twitter)

UPDATED: Donations top $500,000 for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

UPDATED: More than $500,000 has been raised for the families of those killed and injured in a bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Funds from all corners of the country and beyond are pouring in for the families of a Saskatchewan junior hockey team following a tragic crash that has left 14 dead.

The Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos were en route to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game when a semi-truck collided with the bus.

In wake of the crash, more than $270,000 has been raised as of Saturday morning, through a gofundme account created by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington Friday night.

Kellington said her son was on the Broncos Bantam A team this past season.

READ MORE: “It’s a horrible accident, my God.”

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities of the deceased, adding that 14 others were taken to hospital and three are in critical condition.

Family members confirmed on social media Friday night that the head coach, Darcy Haugan, was among the dead.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said in a statement Friday night that community members gathered at the Uniplex arena, awaiting news and further details.

“Words cannot describe the sadness in our community tonight,” he said.

Humboldt, located at the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 20, has a population of roughly 5,600 people.

The team is expected to host a media conference at 12 p.m. PST along with the Humboldt city officials.

Here are some facts about the team:

  1. The Humboldt Broncos were travelling to Nipawin for Game 5 of their SJHL semifinal. The Nipawin Hawks lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 after losing Game 4 in triple overtime. The game was officially postponed by the junior-A league Friday night. Game 6 was scheduled for Sunday in Humboldt. The Estevan Bruins had already advanced to the championship final.
  2. The Broncos are the most successful team in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League history. Humboldt has won the league championship 10 times and the RBC Cup, Canada’s junior A championship, twice since its inception in 1996.
  3. The Broncos have produced six NHLers since the team was founded in 1970. Curt Giles, Bill McDougall, Sheldon Brookbank, Terry Ruskowski, Neil Hawryliw and Grant Jennings got their start in elite-level hockey in Humboldt. Jennings went on to have the most successful career in the NHL, playing in 389 games with the Washington Capitals, Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
  4. Although Humboldt, Sask., had been home to several junior-A teams dating back to the 1940s, the Broncos didn’t get their start until 1970 when a group of local hockey organizers put together a new team for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The Humboldt group took the Swift Current Broncos up on their offer of an affiliation between the Western Canada Hockey League Broncos and a new junior-A club. The team in Swift Current provided Bronco sweaters and the Humboldt team was originally associated with nearby St. Peter’s College, an affiliate of the University of Saskatchewan that operated a boys high school program until 1972.
  5. Six players from this year’s Humboldt Broncos roster had committed to playing for post-secondary schools next season. Michael Korol and Connor Swystun had signed on to play for Norwich University in Vermont (NCAA Div. III). Garrett Mason (Trinity Western University – BCIHL), Parker Wakaruk (Selkirk College – BCIHL), Luke Kempf (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology- ACAC) and Trevor Posch (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) had also committed to play in post-secondary leagues.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna flood repair work far from over
Next story
Missing Vernon woman found

Just Posted

Landslide in Joe Rich

A landslide is blocking Highway 33 near Goudie Road

Kelowna flood repair work far from over

City says the repair work could run into next year

Housing sales for March a mixed story

Sales upswing from February; down from March 2017

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every weekend the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day coming back

The annual Kelowna free family event is back for the 13th year on April 29

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place across the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

Missing Vernon woman found

20-year-old located safe and sound

Former BCHL hockey player one of 14 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

UPDATED: Donations top $500,000 for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward

Some taking their complaints to police, getting treatment, reuniting with family after sharing story

Liberals look to strike the right note in changes to Canada Music Fund

$24-million Canada Music Fund hasn’t seen a boost in funding for a decade

Most Read