Haven Hill in Penticton. (Google Maps)

Haven Hill in Penticton. (Google Maps)

More than 60 COVID-19 cases in 2 Okanagan long-term care facility outbreaks

Westview Place and Haven Hill in Penticton both have outbreaks

Two Penticton long-term care facilities are currently in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The outbreak at Westview Place was declared on April 12, and so far there have been 36 residents who have tested positive.

Haven Hill’s outbreak was declared on April 19, and so far has had 27 residents test positive for COVID-19.

According to Interior Health, there have not been any deaths at either Westview Place or Haven Hill in Penticton due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: 7 COVID-related deaths since start of year in South Okanagan long-term care facilities

Westview Place had previously had an outbreak in February, 2022. That outbreak had 19 residents who ended up testing positive for COVID-19, and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Long-term care facilities were opened up to more family visits on March, 18, while still requiring rapid tests and proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 care home visitor limits to be removed by March 18

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19

Previous story
Suspicious fire in Kelowna’s City Park
Next story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Noah Rubuliak leading the race at track cycling nationals (Noah Rubuliak/Submitted)
Kelowna high schooler races to Track Cycling Nationals gold

Okanagan Mission Secondary School (Google Maps)
Kelowna football coach under investigation for over-age players, false address registrations

(Paige Bednorz/Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets down 2-0 in first round vs. Seattle

Ty Stewart Stewart’s found a way to get involved in his community by volunteering for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. (Contributed)
Father, daughter team up to help Habitat for Humanity Okanagan