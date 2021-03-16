More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Interior Health (IH) reported another 16 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (March 16).

The new cases bring the total in the region to date to 7,873, of which 339 remain active. A total of 110 people have died due to complications stemming from the virus in the region.

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and five of them are in intensive care.

So far, 61,046 doses of the vaccine have been administered in IH, 13,053 of which were second doses.

Across the province, health officials noted 556 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.

There are now a total of 4,999 active cases, this includes 280 people being treated in hospital for the virus. Of them, 84 are being treated in intensive care.

A total of 424,517 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,070 of which were second doses.

IH offered the following updates on outbreaks in the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff.

The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

