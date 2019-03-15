Out-of-country owners of waterfront homes on the Saanich Peninsula fear they may have to sell if the Province enacts its speculation tax. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

More than 80% of B.C. speculation and vacancy tax declarations submitted

Registration can be done at a dedicated website or by phoning 1-833-554-2323 before March 31

A majority of B.C. homeowners have completed their speculation and vacancy tax forms ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The province said Friday that 80 per cent of the declarations have been finished, with nine-in-ten completed online.

The forms must be filled out by property owners who have homes or extra properties in regions where the taxes are in effect. Every homeowner must register to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax.

Registration can be done at this website, or by phoning 1-833-554-2323. The process takes up to 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

After the deadline, those who are not exempted will have until July 2 to pay the tax.

The propert tax applies to Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the municipalities of Nanaimo, Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

