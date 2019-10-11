(Capital News file)

More than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018: RDCO

Highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan committee meeting

Tourism and health care updates were the main focal points of a Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) committee meeting on Thursday night.

The governance and services committee announced a 40 per cent increase — or $789,00 dollars in funding — to help fulfill renovation work at the new Kelowna Urgent Primary Care Centre.

READ MORE: Regional District of Central Okanagan looking at banning single-use plastics

The committee allowed the decision after amending their 2019-2022 financial plan for the project. Despite the approval, the B.C. Health Ministry still needs to give the building a “designated facility status”, so that it qualifies for the funding increase under existing legislation.

While the Regional District of Central Okanagan Parks Service representatives provided an update on tourism visitor numbers to the Okanagan.

According to the organization, more than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018. Approximately 43,000 people have participated in a park interpretive program or event as well.

The RDCO also discussed endorsing a five-year economic development strategy starting next year, as well as how to cover costs associated with local sewer and treatment plants through local bylaws.

The committee will also look into how to reduce local waste consumption were other items covered in the meeting.

