More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Five were found by the popular children’s merry-go-round at the Kin Beach playground

A Vernon man found these needles on his morning walk Monday at Vernon’s Kin Beach. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

It’s becoming a regular occurrence for Curtis (who did not give his last name) on his morning walks at Vernon’s Kin Beach in Okanagan Landing.

On Monday, Curtis found about 10 needles near the trees on the beach between the Sandy Point Dog Park and Vernon Creek.

More disturbing, Curtis said he found five needles near the popular merry-go-round in the beach’s park and promptly deposited them into an empty pop bottle.

Earlier this summer, a woman pricked herself when she inadvertently stepped on a discarded needle at the beach.

Curtis was taking the needles to be safely disposed of.

In July, Interior Health announced it was working with municipalities to install new large industrial sharp bins in hot-spots areas to increase easy access to safe disposal options.

Vernon received two bins and they were to be installed at Polson Park. The City of Vernon has also agreed to match the Interior Health contribution.

The city has been discussing the pros and cons of a needle buyback program.

