More video surveillance approved for Westbank Lions Community Centre

West Kelowna city council plans to expand safety and security in the area

More video surveillance is coming to Westbank.

The City of West Kelowna approved more security cameras at the Westbank Lions Community Centre on Main Street. The move is intended to ensure safety and security of people, assets and property in the area.

The centre is located beside the West Kelowna Shelter Society which is currently operating out of Westbank United Church. The video surveillance will hopefully aid the city and the RCMP in identifying people committing crimes of vandalism, theft and more.

West Kelowna council announced the expansion at a council meeting on Aug. 13, as any implementation of new surveillance systems needs council approval.

The project for the new surveillance is reported to have a budget of $26,000.

