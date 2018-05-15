The Pritchard Waters System in West Kelowna is now under a boil water notice. —Image: Pixabay

More West Kelowna residents get boil water notice

135 homes in the Pritchard Water System now being told to boil their water

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil-water notice for the Pritchard Water System due to above normal turbidity levels, which the city days can interfere with chlorination treatment.

The notice was issued Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice. The notice affects approximately 135 households.

All Pritchard Water System users are advised boil their tap water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

Water quality advisories remain in effect for the Sunnyside, West Kelowna Estates and Lakeview Water Systems, affecting approximately 7,000 households across the city. Users of those systems are advised that children, the elderly and people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection should use boil water or use a safe alternative such as bottle water.

Residents impacted by the notice and the advisories have free access to city’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station building. Users must bring their own containers and hoses, if needed, and ensure their containers are clean and suitable for potable water.

The City of West Kelowna will advise the public of any changes to the notice and advisories.

