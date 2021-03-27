More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)

Passengers will have more flight options between Vancouver Island and Western Canadian cities beginning in June.

In a press release, WestJet announced direct flights on Fridays and Sundays, between Nanaimo and Edmonton and Prince George and Abbotsford, would begin June 25. They would be among 11 new domestic routes servicing Western Canada, the press release said.

In addition, service between Kelowna-Saskatoon, Kelowna-Regina, Saskatoon-Victoria, Edmonton-Kamloops, Edmonton-Penticton (on Thursdays and Sundays) and Winnipeg-Victoria (on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) begins June 24.

Flights between Ottawa and Victoria, and Toronto and Comox (on Saturdays) will begin June 26.

The Western Canadian announcement comes after WestJet said, earlier this week, that service between Atlantic Canada and Quebec City would resume.

“As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada’s economic recovery,” said Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO, in a written statement. “Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit; with one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country.”

