Smoke veiled the Kelowna waterfront, as well as the rest of the city and much of the province, throughout the week. Usually, this view from the Kelowna Yacht Club would show mountains across Okanagan Lake. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Smoke veiled the Kelowna waterfront, as well as the rest of the city and much of the province, throughout the week. Usually, this view from the Kelowna Yacht Club would show mountains across Okanagan Lake. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Smoke in the Okanagan is back, but don’t worry, this time you can breathe easier.

Earlier this month, the Okanagan experienced high levels of smoke brought on by wildfires in Washington and Oregon. The smoke eventually dissipated and the sun reappeared, but unfortunately, more haze is now on the way.

This time around, smoke from wildfires in California is making its way up to B.C. and through the interior, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lunquist.

“It’s a lot less smoke this time,” said Lunquist.

“It’s really at high elevations right now. We’re not expecting it to surface much today (Sept. 30), maybe in Princeton, but if anything it’s going to be way less than we saw last time.”

Lunquist said Okanagan residents may see smoke over the next few days until Sunday when a slow pattern will give way to cleaner air.

READ MORE: Neighbours relieved after notorious crime-affiliated Kelowna home boarded up

READ MORE: My Kelowna: Filmmaker captures underground arts and culture scene

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbours relieved after notorious crime-affiliated Kelowna home boarded up
Next story
U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

Just Posted

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm have died of injuries: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Neighbours relieved after notorious crime-affiliated Kelowna home boarded up

“It’s been a nightmare until recently when the house was boarded,” says Springfield Road neighbour

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty of murdering his wife 10 years ago

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

The prompt challenged knowledge of both art and wildlife in the area

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read