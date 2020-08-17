Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Monday July 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has announced he is stepping down from his ministerial duties and will not be seeking re-election during the next federal election.

During an evening news conference Monday (Aug. 17), Morneau said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day.

He told reporters he had never intended to serve as a member of parliament for more than two election cycles.

The announcement comes amid recent controversy regarding WE Charity and the now-abandoned student grant program, which has triggered investigations by the federal ethics watchdog into potential breaches of conflict of interest rules by Trudeau and Morneau, both of whom have close family ties to the organization.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Morneau, Telford must resign, or trigger an election: Blanchet

READ MORE: Morneau repays $41K in travel expenses to WE, faces resignation calls

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
