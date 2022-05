A multi-vehicle collision blocked traffic lanes at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road on Thursday morning.

Debris from a red SUV and a blue sedan involved halted one lane of traffic southbound on Harvey, causing heavy congestion from the intersection until around Capri Street. One vehicle was in need of a tow.

One ambulance, one cruiser, and one fire engine attended to the scene.

On Spall, one lane of traffic was affected northbound.

City of Kelowna