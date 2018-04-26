Credit: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Morning brief for April 26

What’s making headlines for April 26 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Top headlines for the Okanagan and Shuswap for April 26.

West Kelowna fire crews had a busy evening Wednesday battling two blazes. The first started as a grass fire that on Drought Hill near Peachland just after 5 p.m.

No structures were threatened and crews were able to get the flames under control within the hour.

Later in the night a suspicious grass fire sparked in the area of Bering and Carrington roads. This blaze is under investigation.

The TSB announces its findings later this morning into a 2016 plane crash that killed four passengers, including former Alberta premier Jim Prentice. A news conference held at 9 a.m. will discuss the crash of the Cessna Citation 500 km outside Kelowna.

Good news for our provincial lakes after a scare near the Osoyoos border turned out to be a false alarm.

A boat thought to have several attached invasive mussels was stopped at the boarder by the auxiliary conservation officers; however the mussels turned out to be dead.

It will be a family affair this may when Prince Harry marries Megan Markle at Windsor Castle. Harry’s brother William will be the best man and he says it is an honour.

Fraser Institute school evaluation report criticized

Central Okanagan School District says school assessment test results flawed

Teaching children how to feel empathy for others

Roots of Empathy program mission gains foothold in Central Okanagan schools

