Morning brief for Feb. 6

In Kelowna, city council has approved a plan for the latest five-story apartment building slated for the city’s high-profile Central Green site.

This plan was virtually the same as the one council refused to deal with in late January.

Several councillors said they liked what they saw in an updated rendering of the planned building.

Police are searching for the suspect who ignited a dumpster fire early Tuesday morning in Oliver.

An 18-year-old girl is dead following fatal collision north of Coldstream, Monday night.

Be sure to watch for the best dog ever, Morgan from the Shuswap shovels the driveway and fetches beers.

Kelowna-Mission MLA recovering from bypass surgery

Steve Thomson did not have a heart attack but required surgery to deal with several blockages

Kelowna sets its eyes on the prize

A top prize of $50 million is up for grabs in the Smart Cities Challenge

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Farm worker housing proposal sent to public hearing

Cherry grower looking to house 140 temporary workers on farm at north end of Kelowna

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Letter: Appalled by federal government plan on FGM

Kelowna letter-writer says plans by the federal government are wrong

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

