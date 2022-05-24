Traffic is heavily backed up on Glenmore Rd and Hwy. 97 due to two collisions. (Google Maps)

Morning commute chaos between Kelowna and Lake Country

Two collisions have caused major backups on Hwy. 97 and Glenmore Road

Another reported crash has snarled the morning commute between Kelowna and Lake Country.

A rear-end collision has closed Glenmore Road. It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved. It happened around 8:20.

Around 7:00 this morning a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Parkinson Drive, south of the Jammery, shut down traffic in both directions. One lane southbound and one lane northbound are now open, and traffic is moving slowly.

