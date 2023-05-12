A two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Morning commute slowed in West Kelowna after 2 vehicle crash

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road

A crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna is causing delays to the Friday morning commute.

Around 7:15 a.m., a two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road. The vehicles have been cleared off the road but traffic is slow in the area in both directions.

Emergency services attended the scene but it’s unknown if there’s any injuries. Police and fire were also on scene.

READ MORE: Drivers racing for top of podium at Knox Mountain Hill Climb

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanaganTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in
Next story
Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

Just Posted

22 players in total from three different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. 18 players from taken from the Okanagan. (@thewhl/Twitter)
18 Okanagan players selected in WHL draft

Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescued two people stranded up Whiteman Creek forest service road Thursday, May 11, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone

The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

A two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Morning commute slowed in West Kelowna after 2 vehicle crash