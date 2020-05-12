Morning commute stalled by two vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday

Traffic is slow going on Harvey Avenue near Spall Road following a two-vehicle collision, Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Spall and Highway 97 just before 9 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene claim a grey four-door car may have run a red light, although RCMP has yet to confirm.

Both drivers of the vehicles were seen walking around and did not request assistance from BC Ambulance.

Traffic on Harvey is reduced to two lanes in both directions.

Collision slowing morning traffic at Harvey and Spall. One lane closed, two thru-lanes available, southbound traffic unaffected. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/c6sUhTpCeG — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 12, 2020

car crash