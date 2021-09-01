Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

FortisBC crews are on scene but power appears to be on in the area

A light standard in Rutland is down after a car collided with it on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Rutland Road N near Sumac Road and is currently blocking traffic in the northbound lanes. Traffic is alternating in both directions via the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews and FortisBC crews are on scene cleaning up. Power appears to still be on in the area.

A car crashed into a light standard at Sumac Rd, so traffic on Rutland Rd N may be a bit slow. Drive safe! @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/m8zL7zzl9K — twila m amato (@twilamam) September 1, 2021

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

