(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

FortisBC crews are on scene but power appears to be on in the area

A light standard in Rutland is down after a car collided with it on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Rutland Road N near Sumac Road and is currently blocking traffic in the northbound lanes. Traffic is alternating in both directions via the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews and FortisBC crews are on scene cleaning up. Power appears to still be on in the area.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Calgary woman reported missing in West Kelowna located
Next story
Western Hemlock Looper Moths return for a third feast of B.C. foliage

Just Posted

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Morning crash takes down light post in Rutland

West Kelowna Fire Department said a tractor trailer fire damaged the outside of the West Kelowna Walmart. (Black Press Media file)
Tractor trailer ablaze in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

(Contributed)
UPDATE: Calgary woman reported missing in West Kelowna located

A Kelowna woman was denied membership at a plumbing union. She says the decision was discriminatory.(Steve Buissinne/Pixabay)
Plumbers union loses appeal on discriminatory membership denial of Kelowna woman