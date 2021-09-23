Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

Good morning and happy Thursday! Mr. Blue Sky is back at it, bringing us some more golden sunshine today.

Fun fact: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

Before turning 13, Guinness World Records crowned a 12-year-old American named Jackson Oswalt as the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion.

According to Guinness, Oswalt used electricity to combine two deuterium atoms together in his fusor, which created helium-3 and released a neutron that is used to heat up water and turn a steam engine, which in turn produces more electricity.

“Building a fusor is a very dangerous process, mostly because of the high electricity that’s used in the reactor. The temperature in my fusor varies but it’s approximately 100 million degrees,” said Oswalt.

His hope is that nuclear fusion will one day become a great source of energy that can stop climate change.

In case you missed it:

He had always been creative, but a West Kelowna resident wanted to push his creativity further.

After decades of painting, 91-year-old Herb Kettner decided to turn his attention to making dioramas instead.

“About a year and a half ago, I’d been doing so much wall painting and I wasn’t getting anywhere. I’d had enough of that,” he said.

Read the full story here.

