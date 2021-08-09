(Photo: Pixabay)

Morning Start: A man survived two atomic bombs

Your Morning Start for Monday, Aug. 9

Good morning, and happy Monday! Hope you have a good start to your week.

Fun fact:

Tsutomu Yamaguchi survived both nuclear attacks to Japan when the U.S. dropped atomic bombs in World War II. Yamaguchi saw the U.S. drop the first atomic bomb during a business trip on Aug. 6, 1945. He survived with burns across his face and arms, and made it home to Nagasaki. Three days later, the second atomic bomb hit, flattening Yamaguchi’s home. His family survived while out finding ointments to treat his already existent burns. They were safe in a tunnel and survived as well.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Coldstream, Swan Lake and other areas have also been placed on alert by the Regional District of North Okanagan as the White Rock Lake wildfire grows to an estimated 55,000 hectares.

Areas include:

  • Electoral Area B east of Okanagan Lake – surrounding Swan Lake
  • Electoral Area C south of Spallumcheen, west of Forsberg Road (on Silver Star Road) to the southern boundary of Electoral Area C
  • District of Coldstream from the north boundary to the south boundary, the area west of Coldstream Valley Estates and Grey Road

Read the full story here.

That’s all folks! Have a great day!

Previous story
Club life for Okanagan dachshunds

(Photo: Pixabay)
