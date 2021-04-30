Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Good morning! If you can believe it, we’ve made it to Friday and to the end of April as well. Give yourself a pat on the back.
Fun fact: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 ft.
On Oct. 26, 2001, off-duty paramedic Matt McKnight was helping accident victims along route 376 in Monroeville, Pa, USA, when he was struck by a car that was traveling at 112.6 km/h.
McKnight was subsequently thrown a distance of 35.9 m — roughly 118 ft. — upon impact. He lived to tell the tale and walked away with both of his shoulders dislocated (fracturing one), a collapsed lung, a thigh ripped open to the bone, and a fractured pelvis and legs.
He also holds the Guinness World Record for farthest auto accident flight survived.
In case you missed it
Inuksuk Orchards in Kelowna is building a bird condo, and it’s hoping the community will get involved.
“I’ve been dreaming about this for a couple of years to put this together,” orchard co-owner Jetta Williams told the Capital News.
Williams is building a ‘condo’ of connected ladders that hold up colourful birdhouses. She hopes it will create a safe home for the birds while saving the berries and the apples from the orchard for visitors.
Trending on TikTok:
Here’s a brief montage of jolly animals to brighten up your day.
That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
