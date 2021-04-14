Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Today marks five years since B.C. declared the rising overdose deaths in the province as a public health emergency. 2020 was the deadliest year in the province’s history of the ongoing crisis, as 1,716 British Columbians died from illicit drug overdoses.

Fun fact: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

On this day in 1865, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the back of the head by John Wilkes Booth while watching a play at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died from his injuries the next day. He was the first U.S. president to be assassinated.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a police officer named John Frederick Parker was assigned as Lincoln’s bodyguard that night. When Lincoln and his party settled into their booth at around 9 p.m., Parker left his post outside of the president’s box to grab a drink with the footman and coachman of Lincoln’s carriage at the Star Saloon, which was located next door to the theatre.

At around 10 p.m., as Parker’s chair stood empty, Booth crept up to the door of Lincoln’s box before entering and firing the fatal pistol shot.

A Kelowna martial arts academy has banned people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination from attending its gym less than two months after being ticketed for violating provincial health orders.

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a now-password-protected membership application form on its website.

Having a hard time organizing your pantry? You can learn a thing or two from this pantry restocking video, which has more than 1 million likes on TikTok.

