(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Today marks five years since B.C. declared the rising overdose deaths in the province as a public health emergency. 2020 was the deadliest year in the province’s history of the ongoing crisis, as 1,716 British Columbians died from illicit drug overdoses.

Fun fact: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

On this day in 1865, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the back of the head by John Wilkes Booth while watching a play at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died from his injuries the next day. He was the first U.S. president to be assassinated.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a police officer named John Frederick Parker was assigned as Lincoln’s bodyguard that night. When Lincoln and his party settled into their booth at around 9 p.m., Parker left his post outside of the president’s box to grab a drink with the footman and coachman of Lincoln’s carriage at the Star Saloon, which was located next door to the theatre.

At around 10 p.m., as Parker’s chair stood empty, Booth crept up to the door of Lincoln’s box before entering and firing the fatal pistol shot.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna martial arts academy has banned people who have received the COVID-19 vaccination from attending its gym less than two months after being ticketed for violating provincial health orders.

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a now-password-protected membership application form on its website.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Having a hard time organizing your pantry? You can learn a thing or two from this pantry restocking video, which has more than 1 million likes on TikTok.

@_catben_

Pantry restock🤩 All my organization is listed under my bio in my Amazon store! #refill #restock #asmr #momlife #pantryorganization #organized

♬ original sound – Catherine Benson

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency
Next story
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Just Posted

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The Central Okanagan Food Bank said it has seen an increase in people who need help as the pandemic continues. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News/FILE)
Increase in families, seniors using Central Okanagan Food Bank as pandemic continues

Current restrictions have hit the Okanagan’s hospitality workers hard

Marylou Jensen. (Contributed)
Missing senior located, Kelowna RCMP confirms

Marylou Jensen left her home in the 900-block of Grenfell Road on foot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. sees 873 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, decline continues

Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 total

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

Two men were seen removing red dresses alongside the Island Highway in Oyster Bay. (Submitted photo)
Observers ‘gutted’ as pair filmed removing red dresses hung along B.C. highway

Activists hung the dresses to raise awareness for Indigenous Murdered/Missing Women & Girls

A grey whale off the coast of Vancouver Island is being monitored by Canadian and U.S. researchers, as it has developed lesions after being tagged last year. To try and prevent systemic infection from developing, the team administered antibiotics to the whale on March 31 and April 1. (Photo from the NOAA Fisheries website)
Grey whale off Vancouver Island develops lesions after being tagged, researchers monitor its condition

Canadian and U.S. whale experts administered antibiotics to the animal on March 31, April 1

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

The year of the pandemic saw record-high overdose deaths

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
EXPLAINER: What’s known about COVID vaccines and rare clots

These are not typical blood clots – they’re weird in two ways

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

Skogie’s Express Tunnel Wash on Anderson Way in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
Lawsuit dismissed after vehicle damaged while inside Okanagan car wash

Civil Resolution Tribunal dismisses driver’s claim following a collision inside Skogie’s car wash in Vernon

Most Read