Morning Start: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Fun fact: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Linda Guillory, an electrical engineer from Richardson, Texas, USA, has collected a total of 2,430 operating gaming systems, earning her the holder of the Guinness World Record of the largest collection of playable gaming systems.

Guillory’s first-ever system, a Red Conic Basketball game, was collected when she was eight.

An Abbotsford farmer has become the first in B.C. – and one of a handful in Canada – to grow the flower that produces the world’s most expensive spice.

Avtar Dhillon has discovered that the Fraser Valley’s rainy climate and rich soil is ideal for growing saffron, a crop normally associated with arid regions.

The ancient spice – used in cooking, as a colouring agent and in pharmaceuticals – comes from the autumn-flowering perennial plant known as Crocus sativus (the “saffron crocus”).

The dish looks good, but how do you rate Gordon Ramsay’s dance moves?

