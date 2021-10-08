Morning Start: Candy Corn was originally called Chicken Feed

Good morning and a very happy Friday! It’s a nice, sunny day today, with a high of 15 C.

Fun fact: Candy Corn was originally called Chicken Feed

Candy Corn, Halloween’s most polarizing treat, was originally called Chicken Feed, according to History.com.

The candy was created in the 1880s by George Renninger, a candymaker at the Wunderle Candy Company in Philadelphia. However, the Goelitz Candy Company — now the Jelly Belly Candy Company — popularized the candy in 1898 when they picked up the recipe and began marketing the treats as a candy called “Chicken Feed.”

“That’s because before World War I, most Americans didn’t really think of corn as people food,” states the article.

With no concrete timetable for when international travel will resume at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), the airport is at risk of losing $2.5 million in revenue as a result, according to the airport’s director.

YLW director Sam Samaddar said that he was advised by WestJet that if the status surrounding the airport’s access to international travel is not sorted out soon, the airline company will have to decide whether or not to cancel a number of Sun destination flights scheduled for early December.

“If we lose these flights, they’re not coming back,” said Samaddar.

