Women chewing gum while sitting on the street. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration

Your Morning Start for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Good morning! Hope your day started off on a good note!

Fun fact: Chewing gum boosts concentration

If you have trouble focusing, chew on a piece of gum. A 2013 study found that subjects who chewed gum while taking part in a memory challenge were able to stay focused for longer periods of time than those who did not chew gum.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Hearts are heavy in and at the City of Vernon.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal, 45, died at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Sept. 5, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Nahal was in her second term as a councillor.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This will most certainly make you smile.

@zacklandry8

Just a dog and his friend #dog #pet #goldenretrieverlife #puppy #goodboy #PepsiApplePieChallenge

♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots

That’s all folks! Have a good day!

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
Hurricane Larry could be headed for Newfoundland on Friday, but track uncertain

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

Vernon’s Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C., has announced a petition campaign to help local craft distilleries getting the excise tax reduced to a comparable level with craft breweries. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan distilleries seek par on excise tax

Dan Glasscock, the traffic safety officer for School District 23 and the City of Kelowna, helps students and families cross Ziprick Road outside of Springvalley Middle and Elementary schools during the first day of school on Sept. 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
School zone awareness event hosted outside of Kelowna elementary school

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control