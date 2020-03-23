Morning Start: Did you know the entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles?

Good morning, there are now 426 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia and 1,331 in Canada.

Fun Fact of the day:

The entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles.

The world’s total population is more than 7.5 billion, which obviously sounds massive. However, it might feel a little more manageable once you learn that if every single one of those people stood shoulder-to-shoulder, they could all fit within the 500 square miles of Los Angeles, according to National Geographic.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The province of British Columbia is now allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

In an effort to reinforce social distancing orders and help support workers in the restaurant industry, the government of British Columbia is making changes to temporarily allow restaurants to deliver liquor products alongside the purchase of a meal.

Video of the day:

The Police in Mallorca, Spain making rounds around villages on lock down to do this 😭 To alleviate the anxiety of the people and to keep them entertained ❤ pic.twitter.com/lHZCnKmxgr — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 22, 2020

