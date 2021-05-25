(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: ‘E’ is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Welcome back from the May long weekend. Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: “E” is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

An analysis of the letters occurring in the words listed in the main entries of 2004’s 11th edition of the Concise Oxford Dictionary found that the letter E was the most common letter used in forming the individual English words.

Results also revealed that the letter E appears in 11 per cent of words in the English language and is over 56 times more common than the letter Q, which appears in just 0.2 per cent of words.

Following E, the most popular letter found was A, which can be found in 8.5 per cent of all words in the English language.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna man is frustrated with poorly behaved bicyclists after he had a heated altercation with one on Sunday (May 23).

Sterling Makara was driving home from a weekend camping trip on Rose Road at around 4 p.m. when he found himself behind some cyclists.

Makara admitted he got frustrated and aggressive. “The bike riders were still on the pavement, he had a mountain bike so he could have moved to drive on the gravel,” he told the Capital News.

Makara’s dash-cam footage recorded the entire incident, with audio.

View the full story and video here.

Trending on TikTok:

That’s a lot of McDonald’s consumed in one sitting.

@q.gal eating light today.. #mcdonalds #mukbang #fyp ♬ mario sound – mandycap

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Ewan Lilford
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Ewan Lilford

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Trent Kitsch of Kitsch Wines
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trent Kitsch

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

HOPE Outreach is asking for men’s clothing and toiletry that they can distribute to their clients and partner community agencies. (Black Press Media file)
Okanagan outreach service in need of men’s clothes to distribute

HOPE Outreach said men’s clothes are not donated very often

Central Okanagan Public Schools administrative office in Rutland. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 3 Central Okanagan schools

There are eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on Interior Health’s table of COVID-19 exposures

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Organisations across BC hosting events to celebrate the day

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

