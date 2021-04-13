(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Foot bones don’t harden until you’re an adult

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Expect a whole lot of blue skies and golden sunshine this week, as there isn’t a day where temperatures won’t be reaching double-digit highs during the daytime.

Fun Fact of the day: Foot bones don’t harden until you’re an adult

According to the Ontario Society of Chiropodists, the bones in our foot are completely hardened at around 21 years of age. The group notes that while our bodies are made up of 206 bones, we walk around with 52 bones in our feet — 26 in each foot — which means that more than a quarter of our body’s bones is in our feet. Of the 26 bones in each foot, 14 are found in the toe; each toe has three bones, while the big toe only has two.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Although current provincial health orders prohibit restaurants, pubs and bars from offering indoor dining services, wineries can still host indoor samplings of their products.

According to Miles Prodan, the president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), wineries were partially spared by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest “circuit breaker” health restrictions because wine tastings are viewed as a retail necessity, not a social gathering.

“You wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on; you don’t buy a wine without having a taste,” Prodan said.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

With nearly 1 million likes, this video of a man getting out of his car and dancing to Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal at a red light is one of the biggest hits on TikTok today.

@dancingsfinks

Combination of Jedi & MJ 😱 #dc #fyp #ultrasmoothmoves #smoothcriminal #gliding

♬ Smooth Criminal (2012 Remaster) – Michael Jackson

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

Hallway design for the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus of Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College fundraiser counters pandemic

Health Sciences Centre campaign has raised $2 million in midst of COVID economic slowdown

The original retaining walls were made out of metal stakes and boulders. (Urban Options)
Peachland council denies permit for already-built retaining wall

Wall was built before moving through development permit application process

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 6 Central Okanagan Schools

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

(Black Press Media File Photo)
No criminal intent in the case of man who approached two children: Kelowna RCMP

“Investigators have determined there was no criminal intent on his part and that he regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern.”

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
PHAC receives first report of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

Salmon Arm Homes for Rent/Sale Etc. is a popular Facebook page used by those with places for rent and people in need of them. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Carpenter building homes in Salmon Arm unable to find place to rent

Property manager says it’s easier to find work in Salmon Arm than a place to live

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. The city is also hoping to have affordable seniors housing there too. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Affordable seniors housing coming to Shielings Motel site in Penticton

The city hopes to turn a portion of the site into affordable housing

The Victory Church shelter has been a source of contention between city council and the provincial government minister of housing David Eby. (Jesse Day)
Penticton council calls on Union of B.C. Municipalities to support them in fight against province

Mayor John Vassilaki sent a letter asking for UBCM’s support over the Victory Church shelter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. urges people to stay in their neighbourhoods, discourages out-of-household meet-ups

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there should be no travel, even to the next city over

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Most Canadians plan to get COVID-19 vaccine, but safety fears drive hesitancy: poll

This comes as confidence in governments is plummeting in provinces being hit hardest by the pandemic

