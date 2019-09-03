Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas Huaico)

Morning Start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Fun Fact of the day:

The first-ever Labour Day?

Kids and teachers across Canada and the U.S. are heading back to school this morning after holding onto their final moments of summertime freedom on Monday: Labour Day.

But the holiday wasn’t created as a last hurrah for students; in 1872, the origins of Labour Day occurred when a parade was launched in support of the Toronto Typographical Union, which was striking for a 58-hour work week. Labour Day is a Canadian invention (you’re welcome, American schoolkids), and it’s been 125 years since the holiday was officially recognized.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Don’t let this sunny morning fool you, things are expected to take a turn. Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the valley, and a risk of thunderstorms overnight.

In Kelowna: Sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon, and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening, and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.

In Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, followed by a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Penticton: Sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies to become partly cloudy after that, but with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight. Low 13 C.

Video of the Day:

This video doubles as a tip for how to walk your dog using the minimum amount of effort.

READ MORE: Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

WATCH: Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Just Posted

Kelowna MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

COSAR is looking to hire new recruits for fall

The deadline is Sept. 26, 2019.

Right to Life Society removed from Kelowna hospital for violating harassment law

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-t0-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June

Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands

Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed

UPDATE: Police identify missing man, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

A century ago, Summerland had numerous small schools

Schools existed in Garnet Valley, Meadow Valley, Prairie Valley, Trout Creek and Summerland

Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire southeast of Sicamous

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Most Read