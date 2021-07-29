Morning Start: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet

Good morning and happy Thursday! In case you’re unaware, masks are once again mandatory while in indoor public spaces for the entire Central Okanagan area.

Fun fact: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet

According to The Art of Dr. Seuss project, Green Eggs and Ham began as a private joke between Dr. Seuss and his publisher, Bennett Cerf, who bet $50 that Seuss couldn’t write “an articulate, entertaining book” using only 50 different words.

Well, Dr. Seuss did just that. The end result was a 62-page volume consisting of 49 monosyllabic words and a 50th three-syllable word: anywhere.

“When Cerf heard (Seuss’s) first reading of the book, he seemed dazed, shaking his head over the clear triumph of Green Eggs and Ham, which had begun as their private joke. Although he conceded the fifty-dollar bet, (Seuss) cheerily ‘complained’ throughout his life that Cerf never paid up.”

In case you missed it:

The City of Kelowna will be hosting the 2026 BC Summer Games.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Melanie Mark announced that Kelowna put in a successful bid to host the games on Wednesday (July 28).

“I know how much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this day possible,” she said through a video announcement.

The announcement is made even more significant as five Kelowna athletes and 30 BC Summer Games alumni are competing during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

