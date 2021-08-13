Morning Start: Hot water freezes faster than colder water

Good morning and a very happy Friday the 13th! Here’s your morning start to kick your day off on the right foot.

Fun fact: Hot water freezes faster than colder water

In 1969, a Tanzanian high school student named Erasto Bartholomeo Mpemba discovered the mysterious phenomenon that boiling hot water freezes more quickly than water at room temperature.

“Erasto Mpemba was making ice cream one day in high school. He mixed boiled milk and sugar just as the rest of the class did, but rather than wait until the milk cooled, Mpemba put his hot milk in the refrigerator right away,” states Yale Scientific Magazine.

“He later checked on his bag and realized that it became ice cream before any of the other bags.”

Dubbed the “Mpemba Effect,” the mystery has been explored by scientists and philosophers alike, such as Aristotle and René Descartes, who demonstrated a vague awareness of the effect during their respective times, according to the scientific magazine.

“Results from different experiments vary, and no single theory has been substantial,” writes Kevin Salinas, the article’s author. “Two major explanations involve the processes of evaporation and supercooling, though neither has sufficient empirical support.”

Scientists have searched for an explanation, but a consensus has not been reached.

“One theory is based on the process of evaporation. Hot water will evaporate more quickly than cold water, with a greater change in volume in a given time,” writes Salinas.

“Evaporation causes heat loss, and lower mass also makes it easier to reduce the temperature of water and to get the water to freeze. Thus, some scientists theorized that [the] rate of evaporation may be at the root of the Mpemba Effect.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Penticton are experiencing exceptional drought conditions, an event that statistically happens once every 50 years.

The lack of precipitation and extreme temperatures in the area have been exacerbated by the heat wave in July, resulting in the formation of exceptional drought. The drought has also resulted in a record number of wildfires, threatening communities and caused substantial evacuations of both human and livestock populations. Loss of grazing land and structures have also resulted from the drought, affecting livestock populations in the region.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Friday mood!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now