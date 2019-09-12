Your morning start for Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Morning Start: How long does it take to get a sunburn?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Things are heating up politically in Canada as the race towards the federal election has officially started. Parties will be doing all they can to avoid getting burned down the stretch (and you should, too).

Fun Fact of the day:

Summer is still hanging on by thread, but with temperatures dropping it’s easy to let your guard down when it comes to those UV rays. Exactly how quickly can a sunburn take effect, anyway?

In just 15 minutes, a tanning session can turn into a painful day-after. Skin can turn red in as little as 30 minutes after sun exposure, but most of the time it’ll creep up on you two to six hours later.

How does one avoid this? A lot depends on the UV index at the time of your sun exposure. UV is highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daylight savings time, and between late spring and early summer (due to the position of the sun in those months). Cloud cover will partially block UV, but even an overcast day can leave you looking like a tomato…

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

With that in mind, we have some rays on the forecast for today, but also some clouds and a lower UV index than in previous weeks. Salmon Arm may also see some raindrops this afternoon.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The federal election officially kicked off yesterday, as Trudeau asked Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament as we race towards Oct. 21. Read the story here, and stay tuned to our webpage for ongoing election coverage.

Video of the day:

I will never not share a good boy as good as this.

READ MORE: Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Marathon of Hope continues

Brendan Shykora
Canadians are politically polarized, but social media likely not culprit: study

