Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Good morning, everyone. Don’t hesitate to grab those umbrellas and raincoats, as showers are in the forecast for today.

Fun fact: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Humans are at the top of a large animal kingdom that encompasses roughly 8.74 million species on Earth, according to a 2011 study published in the PLOS Biology journal.

The study found that there are 7.8 million species of animals, 298,000 species of plants, 611,000 species of fungi, 36,400 species of protozoa and 27,500 species of algae or chromists.

So, whenever you’re feeling alone, just remember that we share the planet with millions of other living beings who all come in different shapes and sizes.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Masks have been around for many years, but now more than ever, the industry needs to be innovative, says a Kelowna mask manufacturer.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing recently celebrated its first year in the business, having produced 46 million masks to supply health care workers with surgical masks.

The company’s products and resources have all been focused on fulfilling federal orders for personal protective equipment (PPE) but Breathe’s CEO Robert Balazs said they’re slowly changing that.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cat making the effort to be polite and knock on its owner’s door. The caption speaks for itself: “Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door.”

@ladbible

‘Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door’ 😹😹 #ladbible #fyp #foryou #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – LADbible

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Government docs suggest months of inaction on ‘gap’ in passenger refund rules

