Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Good morning and happy Thursday! For the third day in a row, a chance of showers is in the forecast. But Tuesday and Wednesday saw no rain. Will that change today?

Fun fact: Humans are the only animals that blush

According to an article published in Discover Wildlife, blushing — which is caused by the dilation of blood vessels in the facial skin at times of embarrassment — may be unique to humans only.

Why? As stated in the article, “embarrassment is a highly complex emotion that requires knowing what others are thinking about you, which may well be beyond the ken of any other species.”

Charles Darwin said it himself that blushing is “the most peculiar and most human of all expressions.”

The article does however note that the animal who exhibits the closest form of blushing is the bald uakari monkey, who “deploy their bright red faces as signals of physiological health.”

In case you missed it:

The B.C. gangs involved in several Lower Mainland conflicts are also operating in the Central Okanagan, according to Kelowna’s top cop.

“We have all of the major gangs in Kelowna,” Supt. Kara Triance, the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP, told city council during a Monday (May 17) report.

Triance spoke of the violent crime Kelowna saw in the first few months of the year, specifically noting the targeted shooting of Kyle Gianis in broad daylight in March outside Global Fitness.

“We are working hard to suppress this work as we focus on those who are benefiting from the economic sales of drugs,” Triance said.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

