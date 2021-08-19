Morning Start: Lettuce is part of the sunflower family

Good morning and happy Thursday!

Temperatures are starting to cool down throughout the Interior, which is good news for wildfires in the area.

Conditions are still dry and the precipitation we’ve had didn’t make much of a difference with the fires, but with the weather cooling down, it means they aren’t growing significantly.

Fun fact: Lettuce is part of the sunflower family

Did you know that the lettuce comes from the same family that sunflowers come from?

Lettuce and sunflowers are part of the Asteraceae family, which is one of the most diverse and largest families of flowering plants. Many members of this family are grown as food crops, including lettuce.

Other plants that come from this family include daisies and marigolds.

In case you missed it: Salmon Arm clothier celebrates a century in business

The owner of Shuswap Clothing and Shoe Company Gerald Forman is celebrating his shop’s 100th anniversary.

He says he’s used to the comments about how he appears to be aging well.

“The only one I worry about is somebody coming in and saying I don’t look good for 100,” he said.

Forman has owned the store in downtown Salmon Arm since 2000, but he had already worked at the store for 20 years before becoming the owner.

His secret to staying in business for so long is how he treats people, he said.

“I always feel that if you treat people the way you’d like to be treated, that hopefully, they’ll keep coming back. So far for us, it’s worked well,” he said.

