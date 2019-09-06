Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day:

The last time a Canadian made it to the US Open singles final?

#SheTheNorth is the number one trend on Canadian Twitter this morning, and for good reason. Bianca Andreescu continued her meteoric rise in the tennis world when she defeated Belinda Bencic of Belgium in straight sets Thursday evening, sending her to the finals of the US Open, where she’ll play Serena Williams in a rematch of the Rogers Cup final (though this time around we can hope for a full match with healthy players on either side of the net).

The last time a Canadian singles player, male or female, made it to the US Open finals? Never. It hasn’t happened before.

Canadians have reached the finals in other Grand Slam tournaments – Eugenie Bouchard becoming Canada’s sports darling at Wimbledon 2014 comes to mind, as well as Milos Raonic’s Wimbledon finals appearance in 2016. But he list is short, and at 19 years old Andreescu is among the youngest to make the final, Canadian or not.

👏 FINALS 👏HERE WE COME! @Bandreescu_, you’re a STAR! ⭐️ Congrats for making Canadian history once again! #Mississauga is thrilled for you! Wishing you the best of luck as you face @serenawilliams! #SheTheNorth #BiancaRising #USOpen pic.twitter.com/iJqYa9co0S — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) September 6, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Temperatures are getting up there, but it shouldn’t be too warm to ruin any outdoor activities. On the other hand the Penticton area might get a little damp…

In Kelowna: Cloudy early on, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. The high is 31 C.

Tonight: Skies clearing up this evening, Low 13 C.

In Vernon: Cloudy early morning with sun coming through in the later morning hours. High 31 C.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low of 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Cloudy to start with a mix of sun and cloud early this morning. High 30 C.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 12 C.

Video of the day:

This is the footage you’ll get if your dog steals your Go Pro…

when your dog steals your gopro

(thepetcollective) pic.twitter.com/wiNICrY4NU — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 4, 2019

WATCH: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

Brendan Shykora