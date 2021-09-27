Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Many languages have the same roots

Your Morning Start for Monday, Sept. 27

Good morning, and happy Monday! I hope you all have a great start to your week.

Fun fact: Many languages have the same roots.

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. We don’t know what it looks or sounds like, but linguists have worked backwards from a variety of modern languages to try and reconstruct it.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

A Fraser Valley naturopath is fighting a public safety order stopping him from making and selling products made of human feces in dubious health treatments for a range of conditions, including autism in children.

The College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. placed the order on Jason Klop on Aug. 19, stating that “extraordinary action” was needed to protect the public.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Only in Alberta.

@onlysony72

Alberta storm #hail #alberta #lightning #storm #hailstorm

♬ original sound – Sonja Dame the Doula

That’s all folks! Have a good day!

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Increase in property crime prompts Kelowna RCMP to change response
Next story
Greenhouse damaged in Sunday night house fire in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Greenhouse damaged in Sunday night house fire in Kelowna

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Many languages have the same roots

Kelowna RCMP, COSAR, Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the area and located a single-vehicle collision of an ATV with two occupants. One of the occupants, a 52-years-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate fatal ATV collision in Lake Country

A motorcycle with a sticker honouring Penticton’s Rex Gill is parked outside of Kelowna’s Konquer Motorcycles for the third annual Rex Gill Memorial Ride and fundraiser event on Sept. 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Over $2,600 raised at third annual Rex Gill memorial ride from Penticton to Kelowna