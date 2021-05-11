(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Enjoy the blue skies and golden sunshine that today has to offer.

Fun fact: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Around 360 million years ago, the now-extinct Archaeopteris tree set the precedent for the modern-day tree, according to a 1999 study by Virginia Tech.

Sharks on the other hand have been around for 400 million years and have survived at least four global mass extinctions along the way, according to the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation.

We humans — Homo sapiens to be exact — have only existed for around 300,000 years. With that being said, here’s your reminder to respect your elders!

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Three little Kelowna residents raised money for Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) with their fresh iced tea stand this weekend.

On Sunday, five-year-old Graelynn Roche, six-year-old Bentley Martin and three-year-old Paisleigh Martin set up a stand at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Kennedy Street in Glenmore to serve fresh iced tea to anyone passing by for $1 per cup. They started at 12 p.m. and were busy serving cups full of sweetness until 4 p.m.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

She may still be learning, but this young skater has all the skill and the courage needed to take her to great feats!

@espn @tonyhawk ♬ ᴠɪᴠᴀ ʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ – Kay

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!



Most Read